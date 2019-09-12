Home

BERTHA KAPLAN SOBLE


1920 - 2019
SOBLE, Bertha Kaplan Our mother, Bertha Kaplan Soble, departed this life at the age of 99 on September 11, 2019. She was born in East Boston on January 22, 1920, to Ida Atkins and Samuel Kaplan, the youngest of 5 children. Samuel and Ida were born in Russia. Samuel was the first to immigrate to the United States, followed by Ida and their sons Murray and Eddie. Bertha and her siblings Gertie and Jackie were born in the US. Mom was 18 when she met Herbie, the love of her life, and they were married on April 26, 1941. They were so proud of their cherished children, Richard (Barbara Kessler) and Sandra Brody, grandchildren, Scott (Stacey), Rachel, and Anna Rose Moore (Matt Bren), and great-grandchildren, Zack and Max Brody. Dad passed away in 2000, and Mom's beloved siblings and their spouses, Jackie (Miriam), Murray (Frances), Eddie (Ethel), and Gertie Weiner (Mack) all predeceased her. Mom deeply loved her Soble family, and mourned her cherished sisters and brothers-in-law, Henny Lederman (Murray), Bob Burnim, Irene Golan (Harold), and Frannie Shames (Morty). Her sister-in-law, Dorothy Burnim survives. Bertha is also survived by her many loving and special Kaplan and Soble nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, or the . Services private.

Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
