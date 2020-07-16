|
LINT KEITH, Bertha (Lacroix) Age 93, of Foxboro, formerly of Braintree, Randolph and Dorchester, passed on July 15, 2020 at Wingate of Norton. She was the wife of the late Harold Lint and the late Robert Keith. Loving mother of Bruce Lint and his wife Elizabeth of Foxborough. Devoted grandmother of Amanda and David and his wife Stephanie. Beloved great-grandmother of Sophie and Madeleine. Dear sister of Joan Rodrigue and her husband Richard of Oakland, ME, Rita Tuttle and her husband Vaughn of Winslow, ME and Janet Gamache and her husband Ronald of Charlotte, NC. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours observing Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1-3 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., FOXBORO. To send an online condolence and to view her full obituary, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Bertha's memory may be made to the West River Hospice Foundation, Inc., 63 Kendrick Street, Needham, MA 02494.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2020