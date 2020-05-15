|
BANKS, Bertha Madeline Gough Born to the late Charles C. and Agnes L. Gough in Boston, MA. She attended Girl's High School, MA Bay CC, and Lesley Univ. She worked at St. Patrick's School in Roxbury from 2001until her retirement in 2017. Bertha married Chris Banks, from Phila, PA in 1969. They produced two children, had one daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren. Bertha exchanged time for eternity on April 24, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. She leaves to cherish her memory her family. Visiting Hours: May 26, 2020 - Wake: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM; Private Funeral: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM; Burial to follow.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020