TREHUB, Bertha (Flax) Of Wellesley, formerly of Newton and Pompano Beach, FL, passed away May 9th, after a short illness. She was married to George Trehub who predeceased her. She was the mother of Eliot (Amy) Schneier of Wellesley and Jill (Martin) of Carmel Valley, CA. Grandmother to Adam (Jen) Schneier, Abby Schneier and fiancé Greg Williams, Danielle and Michelle Wegenstein as well as great-grandmother to Lexie and Madison Schneier. She was also stepmother to Richard (Judy) Trehub and Susan (Dave) Waldman all of Naples, FL and their children and grandchildren. The family would also like to thank her caregiver, Denise Groen for all her support. A private graveside service was held May 10th.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
