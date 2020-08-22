Boston Globe Obituaries
BERTRAM F. HAMILTON


1923 - 2020
BERTRAM F. HAMILTON Obituary
HAMILTON, Bertram F. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bert Hamilton. Born October 29, 1923, he loved his family, golf, tennis, crossword puzzles, reading and history. A man of extraordinary dignity and humility, everyone who knew him benefitted from his kindness and compassion. Bert is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ann, his wife Betty Marshall and his brother Herbert. Survived by his children, James (Debbie), William (Debbie), and Susan Selbst (David), and his beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Avital, Scott, Kobi, Jacob, Hannah, and Ava. He served in World War II and graduated from the University of Illinois. He was a vice president at the former Nicholson, Porter and List and a former President of the SIOR realtor association. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Board of Jewish Education, 3610 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bjechicago.org or North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035, www.nssbethel.org are appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
