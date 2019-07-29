Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park
2659 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
BERTRAM MILTON WHITE

BERTRAM MILTON WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Bertram Milton Formerly of Weston and Newton, entered into rest on July 28, 2019 at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (Ginns) White. Devoted father of Mark White and spouse Diane Burke and Lee White and his wife, Laura J. White. Loving brother of Edith Pollack and the late Harry White. Cherished grandfather of Zack White, Hardara White, and Sam White. Uncle of Nancy and Shelley Pollack. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1PM at Temple Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2659 Centre St., West Roxbury. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
