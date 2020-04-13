|
STAR, Bertram A longtime resident of Needham, MA, died on April 11, 2020 from the COVID-19 Virus. He was 86 years old. In 1954, Bert graduated from Boston University School of Business. He then entered his family's hardware wholesale business and ultimately became the president and co-owner of Star Sales & Distributing Co. After retiring, he volunteered for many worthwhile causes including the Big Brother Organization and the Jewish Community Center of Newton. In later years, Bert was passionate about his bridge groups and reading historical fiction. He also loved spending time with his daughters, Karen Star Barbaresi and Laurie Star as well as his late son, Robert Star. And, he enjoyed his grandchildren, Ben and Justin March, Jared and Rachael Barbaresi, and Jordan and Hannah Star. His good humor, kind heart and generous spirit will be missed by all who loved him. His family is extremely grateful for the excellent care he received at the Armenian Nursing & Rehab Center (ANRC), 431 Pond St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to this wonderful facility. A private burial was held. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020