Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for BERTRAM STAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERTRAM STAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERTRAM STAR Obituary
STAR, Bertram A longtime resident of Needham, MA, died on April 11, 2020 from the COVID-19 Virus. He was 86 years old. In 1954, Bert graduated from Boston University School of Business. He then entered his family's hardware wholesale business and ultimately became the president and co-owner of Star Sales & Distributing Co. After retiring, he volunteered for many worthwhile causes including the Big Brother Organization and the Jewish Community Center of Newton. In later years, Bert was passionate about his bridge groups and reading historical fiction. He also loved spending time with his daughters, Karen Star Barbaresi and Laurie Star as well as his late son, Robert Star. And, he enjoyed his grandchildren, Ben and Justin March, Jared and Rachael Barbaresi, and Jordan and Hannah Star. His good humor, kind heart and generous spirit will be missed by all who loved him. His family is extremely grateful for the excellent care he received at the Armenian Nursing & Rehab Center (ANRC), 431 Pond St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to this wonderful facility. A private burial was held. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERTRAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -