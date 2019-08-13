|
|
BUCKLEY, Beryl A. (McJury) Of Arlington, passed peacefully on August 11th, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to David T. Buckley. Loving mother of Michael, his wife Pat of Kennebunk, ME, Robert, his wife Sherrie of Sagamore Beach, Kathy Jenkins, her husband Mike of Arlington, Andrew, his wife Teresa of Woburn, Jennifer Alcott, her husband Jimmy of Saugus, and Peter and his wife Kerry of Littleton. Also survived by 12 loving grandchildren and 2 loving great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Glenna Warner and her husband Frank of Southport, England. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Wednesday, August 21st from 9 – 11 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St Agnes Church, Medford St., Arlington at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. It has been requested that memorial contributions be made in Beryl's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019