BESS SYBIL SOLOV
1948 - 2020
SOLOV, Bess Sybil Of Boston, MA and Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 72. She was predeceased by her parents Toby and Karl Solov of Boston, MA. She is survived by her many cousins, Ellen Kenigsberg of NY and Russell (Marcie) Grand of MA, Gayle (Andy) Hutcher of NY and Stephanie (Richard) Pietromonaco of NY, Lilly Hutcher of NY and Jenni Pietromonaco of NY, Sherri (Richard) Varano of ME, Jeff (Mindy) Goldman of CA, Steven Goldman of MA, Laurence (Stacey) Goldman of MA. Bess, "The Mayor," as she was fondly called, was an active member of her Coop Board in Palm Beach and will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Contributions in her memory can be made to Meals on Wheels of Palm Beaches. mealsonwheelspalmbeaches.org

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
