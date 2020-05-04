|
|
KENIS, Bessie A. "Betty" Age 96, of Stoughton, MA, originally from Dorchester, MA, passed away on April 25, 2020, in the virtual embrace of her family, from complications due to the COVID-19 virus. Betty was a longtime resident of the Arbors Assisted Living, where she enjoyed life surrounded by many friends and great memories.
Born in Cambridge, she was the eldest child of Alexander and Penelope (Sarakinis) Anagnos. She married the love of her life, Nicholas Kenis in 1945, and celebrated 28 years of marriage, until the time of his death in 1974. A graduate of Dorchester High for Girls and the Burdett School of Business, she had an extensive career as an Executive Assistant for over 25 years with International Shoe Machine Corporation in Brighton. Her most recent employment was with the National Security Agency (NSA), Boston office, until her retirement in 1993.
Devoted mother of Alexander Kenis and his wife Joyce of Waltham, Dianne Bazarian and her husband David of Brockton, loving grandmother (Yiayia) to Nicholas Kenis and his wife Angela, Alysson Kenis, Jonathan Bazarian and his wife Faye, and Matthew Bazarian and his wife Cassandra, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Cecily Kenis and Henry Bazarian. Betty also leaves her longtime caregiver, Iris Juarez.
Predeceased by her brothers George and Nicholas Anagnos, and survived by her sister, Paraskevoula Elis of Abington, as well as several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was a voracious reader, a world traveler, and loved nothing more than being in the company of her family, who she loved and prayed for every day. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton, where she enjoyed many years involved with the Annunciation Philoptochos. She was also a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Brockton, 457 Oak Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, JAMAICA PLAIN. Guestbook at
www.mannandrodgers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020