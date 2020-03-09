|
KALAMVOKIS, Bessie N. (Patterson) Of Newton, passed away on March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Kalamvokis. Loving mother of John T. Kalamvokis & his wife Michele, Nicholas T. Kalamvokis, James Kalamvokis & his wife Cindy and Peter Kalamvokis. Sister of the late Theodore Patterson, George Patterson and Mary Mogavero. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Alexander & Amanda Kalamvokis, Brandon & Jacob Kalamvokis and Cole Robel. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Services on Thursday, March 12th at 11 am in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. Visitation in church prior to the Services from 10-11 am. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Boston, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020