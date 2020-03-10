|
KALAMVOKIS, Bessie N. (Patterson) Of Newton, passed away on March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Kalamvokis. Loving mother of John T. Kalamvokis & his wife Michele, Nicholas T. Kalamvokis, James Kalamvokis & his wife Cindy and Peter Kalamvokis. Sister of the late Theodore Patterson, George Patterson and Mary Mogavero. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Alexander & Amanda Kalamvokis, Brandon & Jacob Kalamvokis and Cole Robel. Sister-in-law of Jenny Patterson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. At the request of the family, Funeral Services and Burial are private. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020