Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
25 Bigelow Ave
Watertown, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
25 Bigelow Ave
Watertown,, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BESSIE KALAMVOKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BESSIE N. (PATTERSON) KALAMVOKIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BESSIE N. (PATTERSON) KALAMVOKIS Obituary
KALAMVOKIS, Bessie N. (Patterson) Of Newton, passed away on March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Kalamvokis. Loving mother of John T. Kalamvokis & his wife Michele, Nicholas T. Kalamvokis, James Kalamvokis & his wife Cindy and Peter Kalamvokis. Sister of the late Theodore Patterson, George Patterson and Mary Mogavero. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Alexander & Amanda Kalamvokis, Brandon & Jacob Kalamvokis and Cole Robel. Sister-in-law of Jenny Patterson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. At the request of the family, Funeral Services and Burial are private. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BESSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -