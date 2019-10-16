|
|
SMITH, Bessie (Geanis) Of Medford, MA, passed away on October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Smith. Devoted mother of Diane DiPrizio and her husband Angelo, and Steven Smith and his wife Colleen. Cherished grandmother of Victoria and Steven DiPrizio, and Kellie Smith. Sister of Theodore Geanis and the late Peter Geanis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA at 11:30AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 10:30AM to 11:30AM at church. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Please omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to Community Family, Inc., c/o Adult Day Health Care, 121 Washington St., Medford, MA 02155. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019