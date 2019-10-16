Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
14 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
14 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BESSIE SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BESSIE (GEANIS) SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BESSIE (GEANIS) SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Bessie (Geanis) Of Medford, MA, passed away on October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Smith. Devoted mother of Diane DiPrizio and her husband Angelo, and Steven Smith and his wife Colleen. Cherished grandmother of Victoria and Steven DiPrizio, and Kellie Smith. Sister of Theodore Geanis and the late Peter Geanis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA at 11:30AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 10:30AM to 11:30AM at church. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Please omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to Community Family, Inc., c/o Adult Day Health Care, 121 Washington St., Medford, MA 02155. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BESSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now