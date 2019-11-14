|
|
ANGLIN ANDERSEN , Bessie V. "Betty" (Machakos) Of Canton, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Anglin and William O. Andersen, Sr. Loving mother of Irene Kimball & her husband Bob, Barbara Ackerman & her husband Victor Velazquez and Christine Geramanis & her husband Gary. Sister of Keke Anderson and the late Costandine Machakos & his late wife Mary and the late Rita Machakos. Stepmother of Dorothy Dretzin, William Andersen & his wife Jackie and Bob Andersen & his wife Julie. Grandmother of many cherished grandchildren, and adored great grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. An avid game player and a fierce competitor, Betty passed her love of scrabble, puzzling, cards and Red Sox along to her devoted family. Funeral on Tuesday, November 19th at 11 am in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker St., Boston, MA. Visitation in church prior to the service from 10-11 am. At the request of the family, Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to the House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773. For online guestbook, please visit faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019