|
|
LOWD, Beth (Tietze) Of Dedham, formerly of Newton, died peacefully at home on October 26, 2019 at the age of 76. Beth was born on May 6, 1943 in Camden, NJ to Homer Watson Tietze and Mary (Kiem) Tietze; she was their only child. She met her husband, Jerome Medalie, in 1976. Although they were not married until 2006, they spent 43 wonderful years adventuring together. Beth is survived by her husband, her son Harry Lowd & his wife Jessica Leete of Boston, Cynthia Medalie of New York, David Medalie of Brookline, and Seth Medalie & his wife Leslie of Needham. She also leaves six grandchildren, Quintana and Charlotte Lowd, Ryan and Caitlin Medalie, and Benjamin and Daniel Wilkofsky. Beth was an educator for most of her professional life, both within the public schools as well as an advocate teaching teachers how to use technology and computers in schools, culminating in her work passing an Ed Tech Bond bill for $30m in 1996 designated for preparing students and educators for the 21st century. Her skills in life were diverse and numerous, from being an expert with computers, to gardening, to carpentry, hiking, and travelling, where at one point the most common phrase in the house one would use was, "Ask Beth." She loved the outdoors and spending time with her family there. For many years, Jerome and Beth hiked in mountains throughout the world. Either abroad or on their yearlong motorhome trip across this country, they inspired each other to go further and see more. A Mount Holyoke College graduate, she was a fierce advocate for Mount Holyoke and women's equality. In 2015, she was awarded the Alumnae Medal of Honor, with the award stating, "Your magnetism has cultivated an inclusive environment where peers feel inspired to participate. You are a true motivator, and your leadership has guided the class of 1965..." Later in life, her passions were working with the League of Women Voters, advocating with her husband for Death with Dignity and Common Cause of Massachusetts, and spending time with her grandchildren. Some of her last words were, "Be kind to each other, and listen with patience." This is how she lived her life and it is a way she would like to be remembered. A Memorial Service and gathering will be held in the Interfaith Chapel at NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road on Tuesday, October 29th from 3-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Compassion & Choices, ATTN: Trish Bernstein, 101 SW Madison Street #8009, Portland, OR 97207 www.compassionandchoices.org or Mount Holyoke College, Office of Advancement, PO Box 889, South Hadley, MA 01075 www.mtholyoke.edu Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019