WHIFFIN, Bethany J. (Pascucci) Age 44, of Acton, MA, formerly of Smithfield, RI & Framingham, MA, June 11, 2019. Survived by her husband Kevin P. Whiffin; her parents Amerino & Joyce (Bucci) Pascucci; a sister Kristine A. McNeil & husband Kevin; & many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws & their families. Visiting Mon., June 17th from 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Tues., June 18th at 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 831 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 9 Eastbound), Framingham. Burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, 104 Concord Rd., Acton. Memorial contributions may be sent to either Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805; online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive or to National MS Society, PO Box 4527, NY, NY 10163, online at nationalmssociety.org/donate For full obituary, condolences & directions please visit the memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019