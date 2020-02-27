|
GOSS, Betsy J. Brunswick, ME - Age 84, of Mere Point Rd., died peacefully with family on Jan. 20, 2020 at the Hawthorne House in Freeport, ME. Born in Portland, ME on Mar. 28, 1935, the daughter of Oliver F. Hooper and Sally S. Smith Hooper, both deceased. Graduate of Lexington High School in 1953, she married Joseph F. McKinney in 1954, also a Lexington High grad in 1951. They raised 3 daughters, Wendy L. Ponte, Nancy J. Hilmy and Beth W. Cooke Farrell, in Lexington, MA. She later married William H. Goss, originally from Bedford, MA, now deceased in Nov. 2005.
She is survived by her 1st husband, Joseph F. McKinney, their 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews and 3 nieces. Her 2 siblings, Peter O. Hooper of Fort Meyers, FL, deceased in 2018 and her sister, Nancy F. (Hooper) Penley, resides in Bedford, MA.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 20th, at the Tuscan Kitchen, 24 New England Executive Park, Burlington, MA 01803.
In loving memory of our mother, donations may be made to the Audubon Society on their website. Arrangements are by Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., BRUNSWICK, where memorial condolences may be expressed at
www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020