BETSY M. (SIEGEL) PRICE

PRICE, Betsy M. (Siegel) Of Dedham, formerly of Boca Raton, FL, Randolph and Dorchester on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Price. Loving mother of Carrie Seligman of Sharon, Michele Bates & her husband William of Norton and David Price & his wife Beth of TN. Cherished grandmother of Spencer, Sarah, Mitchell, Olivia and Gillian. Dear sister of Jerome Siegel, Suzanne Mendelssohn, and the late Roberta Sideman. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Thursday, December 12 at 12:00 noon. Memorial observance at the home of Carrie Seligman following the burial through 8pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org/donate Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
