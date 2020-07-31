|
KELLEY, Bette "Ethel" Age 93 of Wollaston, MA died peacefully at Dr. Ruth McClain Hospice Home in Braintree, MA on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born and raised in Dorchester, Bette was the daughter of the late Irving and Katherine (Joyce) Orr and the sister of the late Jean McSweeney of Tempe, Arizona and the late George Orr of Bordentown, NJ. Bette married Francis Kelley in 1949, eventually settling in Wollaston to raise five children together. She worked at New England Life during the 1980's, loved cruise travel with her husband and daughter and retired to be a proud grandmother of 11 and eventually great-grandmother to 5. Bette was a true family matriarch, resilient, accepting and a guiding light for her children and their families. She delighted in the occasions when all of her extended family could be together. Her husband Frank predeceased her in 2003 as did her only daughter, Mariann, in 1992. Bette is survived by her son Stephen Kelley of Manchester, MA and his wife Christine, son James Kelley and his wife Lisa of Weymouth, MA, son Francis "Mike" Kelley of Weymouth, MA, and son Paul Kelley and his wife Amity of Sharon, MA, as well as by beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to concerns with the pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held at Pine Hill in Quincy, MA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on August 18, 9:00 am, at St. Agatha's in Milton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice at oldcolonyhospice.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020