LIPKIND, Bette S. Longtime resident of Newton, passed away peacefully at age 96. Bette was born July 18, 1923, the fifth child of the late Hyman and Harriet Golden. Bette was predeceased by her three sisters, Anne Kaufman, Eve Cutler, and Ada Epstein and her brother Louis Golden. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Les and Leslie (Newbury, MA), Barry and Marilyn (Newton, MA) and David (Ft. Bragg, CA). She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Jessica (Oakland, CA), Janna (Malden, MA) and Nathan (West Haven, CT). Bette worked for many years as a research interviewer for the National Opinion Research Center of the University of Chicago, where one of her favorite interviews was with the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York. She also spent several years working in the field of social services as an administrative assistant for the Health Planning Council of Greater Boston, a coordinator for the Senior Housing Information Program in Newton, and a registrar for the child camp program at the Newton YMCA. Bette had a natural musical talent and entertained family and friends with her talent for many years. She could play piano by ear, loved jazz from the swing era, and as a young woman sang on the local radio station. Funeral Service at the Agudath Israel Cemetery, WEST ROXBURY, on October 10 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southern Poverty Law Foundation. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019