SGARANO, Bettina M. (Servideo) Of Holliston and formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on July 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Catherine (Gratta) Servideo. Loving wife of the late Joseph Sgarano. Adored mother of Frank Sgarano and his wife Angela and Joseph Sgarano, both of Holliston. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Joseph Sgarano and Alisha Hayes-Sgarano; great-grandmother of Christopher, Jayden, Joseph, Gianna and Kaylin. Dear sister of Mary Raneiri of the North End, the late Frank, John and Anthony Servideo. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, July 31st, from 4pm to 8pm in Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1st, at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Donations may be made to: , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe from July 29 to July 30, 2019