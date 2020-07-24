|
BATEY, Betty A. (Chizmar) Age 94 of Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully June 27, 2020. Mrs. Batey was born in Madison, Maine and was married to Norman H. Batey for 53 years before his death in 2000. Mrs. Batey was a proud "Rosie the Riveter" during WW2. She attended school to become a secretary and later operated a home cosmetic business. Mrs. Batey was a neighborhood volunteer for the . Mrs. Batey was a physically active woman all her life. She was an excellent seamstress and loved fashion. Her family was her greatest joy and accomplishment. Mrs. Batey is survived by her 3 sons Alan Batey (Marilyn Prost, Lt. Col. US Army Retired) from Colorado Springs, CO, Dale Batey, Cmdr, US Navy Retired (Margaret Batey) of Key West, FL / Sullivan, Me, and Scott Batey (Steve Conley) of Hyde Park, MA and one sister Ellen Collins of Barboursville, WV. Mrs. Batey had 6 grandchildren along with 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be August 1, 8:30 to 9:30 AM at Farwell Funeral Service with a Catholic Mass of Christian burial to be held at 10 am at St Christopher's Catholic Church Nashua. Flowers may be sent to Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 or in lieu of flowers, please donate to The , 3 Commerce Drive, Ste. 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2020