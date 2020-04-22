|
|
COHN, Betty Allen Age 92, of Dedham, MA, died on April 16, 2020, from COVID-19. Daughter of Pearl Katz Allen and Joseph Allen, she grew up in Tenafly and Englewood, NJ. In 1949, she graduated from Smith College in Northampton, MA. After college, Betty was very proud to work at Radio Free Europe in Manhattan. She then married William (Bill) Cohn and moved to Bloomfield, NJ. There she had a daughter, Nancy, and a beagle, Tigger. She worked at several firms as an administrative assistant. Betty was a people person and throughout her life, was fortunate to have many good friends. She was active in AAUW, the Montclair Smith College Club, and the women's group at Temple Menorah, now Ner Tamid. She also helped her mother and later, her Aunt Emily, as they grew older. Each Sunday her mother, Pearl, and her Aunt Emily came over for dinner, and afterwards, the three of them worked together as a team on the New York Times acrostic puzzle. They usually finished it each Sunday. Betty bought the book, Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain, and discovered that she could draw. She took classes in pottery, pastels, and watercolor painting, and exhibited her work in local art shows. She joined the n'Harmony singing group, and grew interested in mindfulness, taking classes in meditation and tai chi. Her goal was to be "like a reed in the wind." Betty also loved to travel. With her daughter, her Aunt Emily, and/or her cousin Mark, Betty visited London, Paris, Italy, Stockholm, Japan, and Hawaii. After her husband, Bill, died, Betty moved to Watertown, MA to be near her daughter. She attended the senior centers in Watertown and Newton each day and made new friends. Betty beat Stage 4 cancer in her eighties, and was a member of a cancer support group for several years. As her memory began to fail, she moved to assisted living in Cambridge, and later to the memory care program at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham. There she enjoyed music and art activities, along with easy access to matzoh ball soup and JP Licks ice cream. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private Graveside Service was held at Riverside Cemetery in NJ on April 20, 2020. In place of flowers or gifts, donations in Betty's memory can be made to Facing Cancer Together in Brighton, MA facing-cancer.org or to the .
View the online memorial for Betty Allen COHN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020