HEGAN, Betty Ann Passed away on April 19, 2020 at Salem Hospital, Salem, MA under the kind and capable hands of a palliative care team. Due to issues related to Covid-19, her family and friends were not able to visit and be at her side. Formerly Betty Ann (Frazier) Hegan, daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Frazier of Lynn, sister of the late Edward Frazier, II of Lynn, widow of Lawrence C. Hegan, mother of the late Jeff Hegan and the late Laurie Hegan, Maureen Hegan of Pittsfield and Tim Hegan of Boston. She was grandmother to Matthew Gigliotti of St. Louis, MO, Daniel Gigliotti of Austin, TX, and the late Patrick Gigliotti of Pittsfield, MA. She was an aunt, cousin, and good friend to countless individuals. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be private. Please visit www.Solimine.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020