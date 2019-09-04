|
|
LEE, Betty Ann (McCaffrey) Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Andover, MA, passed on September 3, 2019, while surrounded by her loved ones. Betty Ann was born in Medford, MA. & married John J. Lee Jr., "Joe" in 1950. Betty Ann & Joe, both raised in Medford, attended school together, and graduated from Medford High School in 1947. Betty Ann worked for many years at Merrimack College in North Andover, MA. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree while working full time and raising her five children. She graduated Summa Cum Laude In 1985. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her summers sitting on her deck overlooking Biddeford Pool in Maine. She spent her summers enjoying the beach, swimming, reading and enjoying her children and ten grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Lee Jr. and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Lee. Betty Ann is survived by her children, Suzanne Loffredo, and husband Robert, Joanne Welch, her husband Joel, John J. Lee III, his wife Marie, James Lee, Cynthia Cronin, and her husband Christopher. She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren; Sara Burley, Katherine Loffredo, Jennifer Loffredo, Lyndsey Welch, Mackenzie Welch, Jason Lee, Shannon Lee, Alexander Cronin, Zachary Cronin, Benjamin Cronin and five great-grandchildren. Services & burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to the . To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019