BARDIGE, Betty Celebrating Dr. Betty Bardige's Life and Legacy An early childhood educator, author, advocate, community leader, and philanthropist who was committed to making the world a better place for children. Her legacy will be continued by her siblings, Wendy Masi, Rick Segal, and Patti Lieberman, her husband Art, the love of her life for more than 50 years, her children Kori, Brenan, and Arran, daughters-in-law Emily and Chloe, and grandson Jake. Betty was a graduate of Wellesley College and received her Doctorate from Harvard University. She wrote and co-authored more than a dozen books. Betty served on the boards of many organizations, including The Brazelton Touchpoints Foundation, The A. L. Mailman Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, Facing History and Ourselves, and Smart from the Start. There will be a celebration of Betty's life and work in the spring. Contributions can be made to the Brazelton Touchpoints, Smart from the Start, Facing History and Ourselves, or Lesley University.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019