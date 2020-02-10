|
|
BARRON, Betty (Dann) Of Hyde Park, on February 8th at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late George E. "Butch" of 52 years.
Devoted mother of Cheryl Marinelli and her husband Louis of Attleboro and the late Gregory Barron and his surviving wife Carol of Brockton.
Cherished sister of the late Edward, Harry, Lester, Albert and Florence Drew. Loving "Nana" of Nicole Papa, Melissa Ranieri, Ashley Barron and great-grandmother of Olivia, Louie, Rocco and Nova.
Visiting Hours will be held Thursday morning from 10-11AM at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK followed by a Service at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited.
Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Betty was a switchboard operator for New England Telephone for many years. She loved spending times with her entire family. She will be greatly missed.
For directiions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020