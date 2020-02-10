Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY BARRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY (DANN) BARRON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY (DANN) BARRON Obituary
BARRON, Betty (Dann) Of Hyde Park, on February 8th at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late George E. "Butch" of 52 years.

Devoted mother of Cheryl Marinelli and her husband Louis of Attleboro and the late Gregory Barron and his surviving wife Carol of Brockton.

Cherished sister of the late Edward, Harry, Lester, Albert and Florence Drew. Loving "Nana" of Nicole Papa, Melissa Ranieri, Ashley Barron and great-grandmother of Olivia, Louie, Rocco and Nova.

Visiting Hours will be held Thursday morning from 10-11AM at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK followed by a Service at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited.

Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Betty was a switchboard operator for New England Telephone for many years. She loved spending times with her entire family. She will be greatly missed.

For directiions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -