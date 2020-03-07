Home

BETTY BROCKWELL MCCLURE


1940 - 2020
McCLURE, Betty Brockwell Age 79, of Westwood, Massachusetts, passed away on March 5, 2020 in the loving presence of her son David Atkins, and daughter-in-law Jennifer. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 16, 10am, at the First Parish of Westwood, 252 Clapboardtree St. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Neponset Valley Humane Society or Forever Home Rescue New England.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
