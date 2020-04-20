|
DAVIDSON, Betty (Green) The Coolidge Corner neighborhood in Brookline, MA lost a longtime resident and one of its greatest fans. Betty Davidson died peacefully of natural causes on April 18, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was 87 years old. Born on March 24, 1933 to Joseph and Sophie Green, Betty was raised in Sea Gate, a community on the Coney Island Peninsula in Brooklyn, NY. Betty attended Brooklyn College before earning a PhD in Biochemistry at the University of Chicago, where she met her husband Samuel James Davidson, who preceded her in death on December 9, 1988. Betty spent the early part of her career as a thyroid researcher, working at a laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital. Later, she merged her two long-enduring passions, science education and building a more open and inclusive world, when she worked as an exhibit planner at the Boston Museum of Science. There, she focused on creating exhibits accessible to people with disabilities. Betty is survived by her son Joseph Davidson and his partner Jason Windawi, her son Joshua Davidson and his and his wife Kristen, her two beloved grandchildren, Morgan and Kate, her very dearest and closest friend, JoEllen Hillyer, her niece Nancy Morris and her nephew Langdon Morris, as well as several cousins. A lover of music and art, fascinated by the beauty and mystery of the natural world, a willing and engaged listener, Betty happily shared her humor, her kindness, her grace and her love. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. To carry on Betty's legacy of grace and compassion, those who wish may make a donation in her name to a charity or cause of their choosing. A Funeral Service will be held at New Montefiore Cemetery on Long Island, NY on April 22, 2020. Levine Chapels, Brookline
