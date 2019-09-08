Boston Globe Obituaries
HANSON, Betty Eileen (Stoddard) Of Taunton, formerly of Canton, passed away September 8th. Beloved companion of Roy A. King. Mother of Cheryl Callahan of Stoughton, Kathleen Clark of Stratford, CT and the late Patricia Boulais. Sister of Shirley MacKeen and the late Dorothy Jones, Gloria Rooney and Wallace Stoddard, Jr. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm. Visiting Hours prior to the service Wednesday from 12 noon to 2:00 pm. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
