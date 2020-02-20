Boston Globe Obituaries
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
BETTY F. (JACOBSON) CIAMPA

CIAMPA, Betty F. (Jacobson) Lifelong resident of Medford, February 19th. Beloved wife of the late John Ciampa. Devoted mother of Paula Ciampa and her wife Wanda Knowles, Alida Ciampa and her husband Gerry Clancy, Nancy Cefalo and her late husband Rick, all of Wells, ME, Barbara Ciampa-Ward and her husband Kenneth, and Richard Ciampa and his wife Kathy, both from MA. Loving Nana of 12, great Nana of 13, and great-great Nana of 2. Caring aunt of Ellen and John Quinn. Dear sister of the late Alma Quinn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Sunday, February 23rd from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Service celebrated in the Funeral Home at 1 PM. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020
