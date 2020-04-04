Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
HOLLY, Betty Age 94 of Stow, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mother of Lawrence W. Smith of Bremen, ME, Jeffrey D. Smith of Stow, MA, grandmother of Jacob (Stephanie), Sarah, Holly, Louisa, Emily (Justin), Max, and Katherine, great-grandmother of Emma, Gavin, Walter, and Henry, nieces Christine Davidson, Laura Dierbach, and Trudy Shannon, cousin Alice Ungethuem; her beloved dog, Allie. Betty was predeceased by her daughter, Holly B. Smith Edwards, daughter-in-law Lisa Weight Smith, and former husband David W. Smith. Gifts in her memory may be made to Stow Friends of the Council of Aging, P.O. Box 97, Stow, MA 01775. A Memorial Service will be held in the fall of 2020. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
