HOROWITZ, Betty (Pollakoff) Age 90, of Natick, formerly of El Paso, TX, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at Bridges by EPOCH at Sudbury. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Horowitz for 55 years, who passed away in 2008. Devoted mother of Phillip Horowitz and wife Denise Landry Horowitz of Holliston and Pamela Melchiorri and her husband Stephen of Natick. Loving grandmother of Amanda Knauf and her husband Karl of West Newton, Samantha Melchiorri of Arlington, VA, Ariel Horowitz of San Diego, CA and Matthew Horowitz of San Diego, CA. Sister of Phyllis Paranzino of PA, with whom she shared a special bond and spoke to everyday before passing away. Aunt of many beloved nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Joseph Burton Kernell and Josephine (Gardner) Cassidy. Born in El Paso, TX, Betty moved to Natick with her husband Sam and lived here all her life. She had many friends and enjoyed Mahjong and Bingo. Avid gardener. She worked running the office for the family construction company, Hermes Engineering, from 1964-2007. Betty lived at Traditions in Wayland for three years until her Alzheimer's progressed, and moved to Bridges in Sudbury. Always a kind and caring person, Betty always helped others before herself. Betty was a wonderful nana. A special thanks for Family Hospice for their support and guidance through Betty's journey to Heaven. Private Services and interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name can be made to: MSPCA, 300 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, or , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For guestbook: www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019