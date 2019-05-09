Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
BETTY J. (HOAG) JOHNSTON


BETTY J. (HOAG) JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON, Betty J. (Hoag) Of Melrose, formerly of Burlington, May 7, 2019, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late William A. Johnston with whom she shared 39 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Carol Roberts and her late husband George of Melrose, Linda Muccioli and her husband Kevin of Melrose, Nancy Wells of Concord, NH, David Johnston of South Boston, Margaret Ankiewicz and her husband William of Tewksbury, George Johnston of Burlington, and Paul Johnston and his wife Janice of Woburn. Proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, and cherished friends. Betty was a talented and devoted lifelong nursing supervisor and mentor at Somerville Hospital for over 50 years. Her family and friends were everything to Betty and she will be greatly missed. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Betty's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Monday, May 13 from 4-8pm, and again for her Funeral Service celebrated on Tuesday at 10am. Interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Gifts in memory of Betty may be made to Kelsey's Krew at curesma.org or Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from May 10 to May 12, 2019
