FOWLER, Betty Jean A longtime Sudbury, MA resident, born July 14, 1929 in Toledo, OH to Eugene McKinley Fowler and Bernice Fowler, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019, in Framingham, MA. At 15 years old, Betty's family moved to Hollywood, FL, where Eugene "Bud" Fowler opened the famous Fowler's Fine Food on the Circle in Hollywood, FL. He would go on to open another very successful restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale, where the entire family was involved in the business for many years. As a teen, Betty attended Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She married John Gibney in 1947 and moved north, where she began a new life. Betty is survived by sons: James Stephen Gibney (wife, Kathy) of Hopkinton, MA, and John David Gibney (wife, Mary) of Stow, MA, and by daughter, Patricia Webster (husband, Chris) of Santa Fe, NM. Betty was very close to her 7 grandchildren: Christopher R. Webster, Ill of Santa Fe, NM, Whitney O. Webster of Marina del Rey, CA (husband Matt), Cameron W. Stewart of Denver, CO (husband Wes), James Stephen Gibney, Jr. of Framingham, MA (wife Leila), Devon E. Gibney of New York, NY, Hannah M. Gibney of New York, NY, and Brendan McKinley Gibney of Boston, MA (wife Ashley). Betty was blessed with 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: James Fowler, Peggy Garrigues, Nancy Bork, all of Florida and North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty spent many happy days picking up shells on beaches from Florida to Cape Cod. She was also an accomplished knitter, a championship golfer and excellent cook, traits that she passed along to her children and grandchildren. Betty remained mentally acute her entire life, thanks in large part to her continual letter writing to her family and grandchildren and her uncanny ability to win at Scrabble. She remained devoted to her family until her last breath. The family asks you to remember Betty when you are walking along the seashore. Services are private. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019