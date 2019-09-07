|
CONNORS, Betty L. (Chapman) Of Westwood, died September 6th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E. Connors. Loving mother of Donald Connors and wife Julie of Nevada, James Connors of New Jersey, Lynn Connors of New Hampshire, and Lee Thunberg of South Boston. Cherished grandmother of Jimmy Connors, Kristin Jakabowski, Ben McConchie, Pete McConchie, Toby McConchie, Michael Thunberg, Kai Thunberg, Christopher Connors, Georgea Connors, Bella Connors, and Hannah Connors and great grandmother of Hailey and Connor Jakabowski, and Logan, Ethan, and Gavin McConchie. Sister of the late Norm, Lowell and Donald Chapman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Betty never met anyone who didn't become a friend and her home was always open to all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday, Sept. 11th, from 4-7pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Sept. 12th, at 10am in St. John's Episcopal Church, 97 Deerfield Ave., Westwood. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to The Westwood Council on Aging or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019