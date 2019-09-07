Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
95 Deerfield Ave.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
New Westwood Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY CONNORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY L. (CHAPMAN) CONNORS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY L. (CHAPMAN) CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, Betty L. (Chapman) Of Westwood, died September 6th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E. Connors. Loving mother of Donald Connors and wife Julie of Nevada, James Connors of New Jersey, Lynn Connors of New Hampshire, and Lee Thunberg of South Boston. Cherished grandmother of Jimmy Connors, Kristin Jakabowski, Ben McConchie, Pete McConchie, Toby McConchie, Michael Thunberg, Kai Thunberg, Christopher Connors, Georgea Connors, Bella Connors, and Hannah Connors and great grandmother of Hailey and Connor Jakabowski, and Logan, Ethan, and Gavin McConchie. Sister of the late Norm, Lowell and Donald Chapman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Betty never met anyone who didn't become a friend and her home was always open to all.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday, Sept. 11th, from 4-7pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Sept. 12th, at 10am in St. John's Episcopal Church, 97 Deerfield Ave., Westwood. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to The Westwood Council on Aging or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now