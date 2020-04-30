|
LAW, Betty Lewis A Texan Who Made Boston Her Home Born to Lois Lacy Lewis and H. F. "Pat" Lewis of Hunt County, Texas, Betty Law, who passed away April 24th at the age of 93, grew up on her family's small cotton farm. Mrs. Law attended East Texas State Teachers College and then worked as a secretary in Dallas, where she met her husband, the late Warren A. Law, who was teaching economics at Southern Methodist University. Her grandmother approved of the match because Mr. Law was "both a democrat and a Methodist." The two moved east to Massachusetts early in their marriage for Professor Law to earn his PhD at Harvard, intending to stay in the area a few years. But when Professor Law joined the faculty of the Harvard Business School, Boston became their permanent home. Betty was an active community member and a helpful (if blunt) neighbor, and a member of the League of Women Voters, the Ladies Committee of the Museum of Fine Arts, the Belmont Garden Club and the Unitarian Church of Belmont for many years. By the time of her death, Betty had visited 6 continents and toured the world's great art collections, always noticing and appreciating the beautiful and interesting things around her. Along with art, her passions were politics, travel, and particularly, flower arranging, and in her final years she was responsible for the hallway flower arrangements in Brookhaven at Lexington, her home. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Law of New York City and Amy Law of Austin, Texas, her sister, Patsy Jacobs of Austin, Texas, three nieces, and many devoted friends. In one of her last conversations, remembering the annual 4th of July parties in her backyard, she said, "We had fun, didn't we?" A fitting epitaph for a life well-lived. Donations may be made in her memory to Brookhaven at Lexington (in memo write: Employee Scholarship Fund), 1010 Waltham Street, Lexington, MA 02421 and to the Museum of Fine Arts, (Memo: Art in Bloom Fund), C/O Development Office, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115. A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date.
