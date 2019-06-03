LANDA, Betty M. (Grushkin) Of Stoughton, formerly of Braintree and Brockton, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 at the age of 85. Devoted daughter of the late Max & Minnie Grushkin. Beloved wife of Leonard Landa of 63 years. Loving mother of Martha Silva of Easton, Eleanor Landa of Norton, Robert Landa of Stoughton and Poodle Hershey. Cherished grandmother to Adin Silva. Dear sister to Michael Grushkin & his wife Joan of Brockton and to the late Martin Grushkin and Naomi Jacobs. Betty, in her younger years, was an opera singer and loved performing in local theater productions. She made her singing debut with Arthur Fiedler at Symphony Hall in Boston, MA. She was also very involved with the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Emunah of Brockton, MA. Chapel Service will take place at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name, may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750, Heart.org Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com



View the online memorial for Betty M. (Grushkin) LANDA Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary