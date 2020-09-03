1/1
BETTY M. (DUNNIGAN) MCDONOUGH
McDONOUGH, Betty M. (Dunnigan) Of Ossipee, NH, September 1, at the age of eight-five. Beloved wife of the late Martin McDonough. Cherished mother of Steven McDonough, his wife, Diane, of Woburn, Kevin McDonough, his wife, Dawna, of NH, Colleen Franson, her husband, James, of Woburn, Marty McDonough, his wife, Janice, of Woburn and Kerri Costantino, her husband, Gerard, of NH. Dear sister of Robert Dunnigan, his late wife, Lauretta, of Woburn and the late William Dunnigan Jr., his wife, Patty, of NH . Adored nana of Lauren, Karen, Chris, Eric, Lisa, Brad, Kerryn, Michael, Nicole, and Matthew. Loving great-nana of Gavin, Finnigan, Benjamin, Myla and Riley. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's graveside service's on Wednesday, September 9th at 11:15 a.m. in Woodbrook Cemetery. Close family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects prior to the service from 9 – 11 a.m. in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances may be made in honor of Betty to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01710. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Woodbrook Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
