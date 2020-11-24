LINDSAY, Betty Mae (Marsh) Age 91, of Andover, passed away peacefully from complications of COVID, on November 22, 2020. Betty was born on August 31,1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Gladys Marsh. She graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. degree in Teaching. There she met and married the love of her life, Richard D. "Dick" Lindsay, and they were married for 66 years until his death in 2018. Betty loved teaching 2nd grade and did so while her husband was in veterinary school. Then they raised their family and built the Andover Animal Hospital together in 1958, where she worked in almost every aspect of the business, mostly as a veterinary technician, for over 30 years before retiring to be with her grandchildren. Her caring for animals was seen inside the hospital and her meticulous gardening was seen outside. Betty loved to travel with her husband, and frequently did so with family and friends. She especially loved taking her grandchildren places, they and her family were the center of her universe. She marveled over nature and loved the outdoors; snow skiing, water skiing, boating, golf, cooking and gardening. Betty was a very supportive and deeply caring person. Many called her their second mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her dog Molly; son Dr. R. David Lindsay, Jr. and wife Dr. Martha Lindsay, her daughter Diane Tower and husband Dr. Paul Tower, all of Andover, MA; her grandchildren Dr. Sarah Carreira and husband Dr. Vinicius Carreira of San Diego, CA, Douglas Tower and wife Dr. Nina Gluchowski of Burlington, VT, Christine Harshbarger and husband Kyle Harshbarger of Midland, MI, Carolyn Venuti and husband Manny Venuti of Andover, MA; her 9 great-grandchildren; her brother Robert Marsh of Ellenton, FL and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private, and a Memorial will be planned for a future date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence and Challenge Unlimited at Ironstone Farm in Andover. View the online memorial for Betty Mae (Marsh) LINDSAY