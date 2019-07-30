|
OLBRYS, Betty N. (Ernst) Of Lexington, KY, formerly of Waltham, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon L. Olbrys, she leaves her children, Carol A. Baclawski (Kenneth) of Waltham, Steven P. Olbrys (Marie) of Waltham, Nancy J. Valencia (Marcelino) of Versailles, KY and Peter L. Olbrys (Lori) of Rye, NY; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and her two childhood friends, Mabel Mills and Phyllis Stadtman. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, August 1st from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters Massachusetts Bay, 75 Federal Street, Floor 8, Boston, MA 02110 (www.bbbsmb.org/donate-2). For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019