Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY OLBRYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY N. (ERNST) OLBRYS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY N. (ERNST) OLBRYS Obituary
OLBRYS, Betty N. (Ernst) Of Lexington, KY, formerly of Waltham, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon L. Olbrys, she leaves her children, Carol A. Baclawski (Kenneth) of Waltham, Steven P. Olbrys (Marie) of Waltham, Nancy J. Valencia (Marcelino) of Versailles, KY and Peter L. Olbrys (Lori) of Rye, NY; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and her two childhood friends, Mabel Mills and Phyllis Stadtman. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, August 1st from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters Massachusetts Bay, 75 Federal Street, Floor 8, Boston, MA 02110 (www.bbbsmb.org/donate-2). For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now