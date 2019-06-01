Home

BETTY O. (YEARWOOD) STEWART

STEWART, Betty O. (Yearwood) Of Medford, May 30. Devoted mother of Desiree A. Stewart and her husband Padriac of South Boston. Adored grandmother of Sophia. Dear sister of Michael Yearwood of Barbados and Dianne Yearwood of Medford. Betty was a member of the Pacesetters at St. Paul AME Church and a member of the Chancel Choir. She retired from the former NYNEX Telephone Company and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Funeral Service in St. Paul AME Church, 37 Bishop Allen Dr., Cambridge, Thursday, June 6 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours 10 - 11 AM in the church. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a condolence message, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
