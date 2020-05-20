|
|
SCHRESKY, Betty Ruth (Beal) Age 94, passed away on Monday, May 18th, 2020 due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. She was a lifelong resident of Winthrop where she met and married the love of her life, the late Bernie Schresky. They spent 72 years together and were always known as "Betty & Bernie"; wherever they went. She had many interests such as needlepoint, mahjong, knitting and bingo at Temple Tifereth Israel in Winthrop for many years. She enjoyed socializing with her friends in town and at the Fort Heath Apts., where she spent her later years. She was a loving mother to Ruth (Schresky) Mickelson and Debra Schresky Hallahan as well as sons-in-law David Mickelson (predeceased) and Michael Hallahan. She especially adored her grandchildren, Richard Hallahan, James Hallahan and Aileen Hallahan (predeceased). They were the light of her life. She also leaves behind a sister, Doris Greenstein and many nieces and nephews. Betty could light up a room with her smile and she will be sorely missed by all. A private Burial Service will take place. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising Fashion Education Foundation: http://www.limfef.org/donate-now Please visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook. Torf Funeral Service Chelsea, MA 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020