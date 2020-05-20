Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY SCHRESKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY RUTH (BEAL) SCHRESKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY RUTH (BEAL) SCHRESKY Obituary
SCHRESKY, Betty Ruth (Beal) Age 94, passed away on Monday, May 18th, 2020 due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. She was a lifelong resident of Winthrop where she met and married the love of her life, the late Bernie Schresky. They spent 72 years together and were always known as "Betty & Bernie"; wherever they went. She had many interests such as needlepoint, mahjong, knitting and bingo at Temple Tifereth Israel in Winthrop for many years. She enjoyed socializing with her friends in town and at the Fort Heath Apts., where she spent her later years. She was a loving mother to Ruth (Schresky) Mickelson and Debra Schresky Hallahan as well as sons-in-law David Mickelson (predeceased) and Michael Hallahan. She especially adored her grandchildren, Richard Hallahan, James Hallahan and Aileen Hallahan (predeceased). They were the light of her life. She also leaves behind a sister, Doris Greenstein and many nieces and nephews. Betty could light up a room with her smile and she will be sorely missed by all. A private Burial Service will take place. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising Fashion Education Foundation: http://www.limfef.org/donate-now Please visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook. Torf Funeral Service Chelsea, MA 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -