McLAUGHLIN, Bettye Jane (Chappelear) Age 92, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Bettye McLaughlin, formerly of Westford, MA and Lexington, MA died peacefully on August 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of more than 50 years, Edward F. McLaughlin Jr. (of Woonsocket, RI). Bettye leaves behind her sons Edward (of Bayport, NY), William (of Maynard, MA) and Richard (of Littleton, MA); daughters-in-law Melinda, PattiAnn, and Susan; grandchildren, Tara, Brianne, Eddie, Matthew, Marya, Caitlyn and Alex as well as 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and day of celebration will be scheduled for later in the Fall. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019