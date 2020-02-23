|
|
BROOKS, Beverlee Of Wellesley, passed away after a brief illness on February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Brooks. Dear daughter of the late Gertrude and William Packer. Devoted mother of Abigail and Elizabeth Brooks. Loving sister of Carl Packer and his wife Eleanor. Dear sister-in-law of Barry Brooks and his wife Toni. Loving aunt of Scott, Paul and Julie Packer, Erik Brooks and Kelly Gordon. Services at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Following the interment, memorial observance will be at her residence until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020