Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLEE BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLEE BROOKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLEE BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, Beverlee Of Wellesley, passed away after a brief illness on February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Brooks. Dear daughter of the late Gertrude and William Packer. Devoted mother of Abigail and Elizabeth Brooks. Loving sister of Carl Packer and his wife Eleanor. Dear sister-in-law of Barry Brooks and his wife Toni. Loving aunt of Scott, Paul and Julie Packer, Erik Brooks and Kelly Gordon. Services at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Following the interment, memorial observance will be at her residence until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -