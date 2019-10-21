Boston Globe Obituaries
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory
230. So. Main Street
Centerville, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Blue Hill Cemetery
700 West Street
Braintree, MA
View Map
CLARK, Beverlee I. Age 89, of Sandwich, formerly of Hyannis, San Francisco and Boston, passed away on October 19, 2019.

Beverlee was the daughter of the late Edward and Esther Clark. She grew up in the Ashmont section of Dorchester and graduated from St. Gregory's School in Dorchester. Beverlee worked in urban planning for over 35 years.

She enjoyed traveling, particularly to Italy and Ireland, and her most favorite place to travel was to Hawaii.

She is survived by her sister Lorraine Coakley of Milton, brother-in-law Paul Sullivan of Centerville and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Claire Ames, Shirley Carney, Mary Corbett Cavanaugh and her twin sister Barbara Sullivan.

A Period of Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 9:30 am on Thursday, October 24 th at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., MARSTONS MILLS. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 am at Our Lady of Victory, 230. So. Main Street, Centerville. Burial will be at 1:30 pm in Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

Donations in Beverlee's memory may be made to Carmelite Monastery of Boston, 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119.

The family would like to thank the Decatur House in Sandwich for their exceptional care of Beverlee.

For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019
