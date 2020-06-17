Boston Globe Obituaries
GHOSTLAW, Beverley E. (Foley) Age 82, of CT and formerly of Arlington and Peabody. Daughter of the late Harry and Edna (McGuiness) Foley, loving mother of Donald Ghostlaw and his wife Cindy Drozd of Tolland, CT, Stephen Ghostlaw of Reading, and Kevin and his wife Carla Ghostlaw of Vernon, CT, grandmother of David, Ashley, Stephanie, Allison and Darren Ghostlaw. She was predeceased by her son David Ghostlaw and by her brother Robert Foley. She was a graduate of Arlington High School in 1955 and Emerson College in 1959, and worked for many years for Met-Life in Boston and Sebastian Agency in Saugus. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. All Visitors are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. Funeral Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to the , 460 Totten Pond Road, Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451-1991. For directions and online obituary, visit ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020
