RILEY, Beverley (McKenna) Of West Roxbury and Scituate, passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of John T. Riley for 60 years. Beverley is survived by her adoring children: Paula Conley of West Roxbury, Laura Godin and her husband James Godin of Natick. Beverley was a loving and devoted grandmother to Amanda Mormino of Marshfield, Sarah Pashek of Agawam, Rebecca Mulloney of East Bridgewater, Matthew Mulloney of Scituate, Jacqueline Conley of West Roxbury, Christian Conley of Norwood, Madeline Conley and Cameron Conley of West Roxbury, Gwynith Godin and Griffan Godin of Natick. Beverley was preceded in death by her daughter Robin Mulloney. Beverley is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ruby Mormino and Hadley Pashek; and her dear siblings, Patricia Montgomery and her (late) husband Donald of Thousand Oaks, California, Robert McKenna and his wife Diane, of Newbury Park, California and Ronald McKenna and his wife Geri of West Roxbury. A Celebration of Life for Beverley will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 12 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020