Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY BUSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY A. (GERMANO) BUSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY A. (GERMANO) BUSH Obituary
BUSH, Beverly A. (Germano) Of Norwood, formerly of Canton, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Benjamin B. Bush. Devoted mother of David J. Bush and his wife Phoebe of Norwood. Sister of Orlando "Landy" Germano, Jr. of Boston and the late Joseph Germano. Aunt of Deborah, Cindy, Meredith and the late Heather. Daughter of the late Orlando and Grace M. (Vitelli) Germano. Beverly graduated from Canton High School and then went on to graduate from Boston College. Beverly was a retired School Teacher at Millis High School, working there for many years. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 5-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. At the request of the family, all other Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -