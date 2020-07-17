|
BUSH, Beverly A. (Germano) Of Norwood, formerly of Canton, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Benjamin B. Bush. Devoted mother of David J. Bush and his wife Phoebe of Norwood. Sister of Orlando "Landy" Germano, Jr. of Boston and the late Joseph Germano. Aunt of Deborah, Cindy, Meredith and the late Heather. Daughter of the late Orlando and Grace M. (Vitelli) Germano. Beverly graduated from Canton High School and then went on to graduate from Boston College. Beverly was a retired School Teacher at Millis High School, working there for many years. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 5-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. At the request of the family, all other Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
