BEVERLY A. (STAGNO) GORMAN
GORMAN, Beverly A. (Stagno) Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, October 3. Beloved wife of John T. Gorman. Daughter of the late Domenic and Antoinette J. (Minichiello) Stagno. Sister of Gerald Stagno of Haverhill & Geraldine Stagno of CT. Loving aunt to Claire, Lauren, Peter, Erin, Caitlin & 5 great-nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. A private family Funeral Mass will be held. COVID protocol including face mask, social distancing, & building capacity limitations will be observed at the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Margaret's Parish, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions, condolences & obit www.BisbeePorcella.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
